Ontario Mulls $15 Minimum Wage

A proposal would raise Ontario’s minimum wage to $14 per hour on January 1, 2018, and then to $15 on January 1, 2019, followed by annual increases at the rate of inflation.

While minimum wage hikes grab the attention of convenience retailers in the U.S., c-stores to the north are seeing similar headlines.

For example, Ontario’s minimum wage will go up to $15 an hour over a period of time, according to Premier Kathleen Wynne as reported by the Daily Hive Toronto recently.

The province is also increasing the minimum paid vacation from two weeks annually to three for all workers with five or more years with the same employer.

“The economy has changed. Work has changed. It’s time our laws and protections for workers changed too,” said Wynne in a statement. “Too many families are struggling to get by on part-time or contract work and unstable employment. And no one working full time in Ontario should live in poverty. With these changes, every worker in Ontario will be treated fairly, paid a living wage and have the opportunities they deserve.”

PAY PACKAGE

Wynne said that the government is moving forward with a landmark package of measures, and that includes the following: