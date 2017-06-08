Tennessee Tobacco Mark-Up on Tap

:

The last phase of singular tobacco policy known as the Unfair Cigarette Sales Law will affect Tennessee retailers, beginning July 1. The regulation isn’t considered a tobacco tax, but a minimum markup law.

Passed in 2015, the legislation was supported by c-stores who felt the cigarette market at that time enabled the setting cigarette prices at the expense of local retailers. The law, enacted in three phases, raises retailers’ minimum mark-up on cigarettes by 35 cents per pack in three stages over a two-year period, increases the minimum markup from 8% to 15%.

THREE PHASES

The increase will be implemented in three phases between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2017:

Beginning July 1, 2015 – 11% of the basic cost of cigarettes to the retailer. Beginning July 1, 2016 – 13% of the basic cost of cigarettes to the retailer. Beginning July 1, 2017, and thereafter – 15% of the basic cost of cigarettes to the retailer.

Proponents of the law explain that the law has stabilized the state’s cigarette market, while health advocates say, has helped reduce smoking. Overall, the mandate increase the tax 41 cents on each pack of cigarettes to 76 cents per pack over the next two years.