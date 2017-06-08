Nevada Reviewing Wage Hike

:

A proposed amendment to the Nevada Constitution that would raise the minimum wage recently began public hearings. Much more will be said before the amendment is passed.

Randi Thompson, Nevada state director with the National Federation of Independent Business, testified in opposition to the resolution, according to the Pahrump Valley Times.

“Small business is the engine that is driving Nevada’s economic recovery, creating 60 percent of net new job growth,” said Thompson. “Smaller companies make up 98% of Nevada’s employer base, and compose more than 43% of Nevada’s total jobs base of nearly 1.34 million. I fear this bill will impact the very businesses that are creating those jobs.”

UP TO $12

Senate Joint Resolution 6 would require the minimum wage to be increased by 75 cents an hour each year beginning on Jan. 1, 2022 until the minimum wage is $12. It would also require the state minimum wage to be set at the federal rate if that rate is higher.

The measure would have to be approved by the Legislature twice, this session and again in 2019, and then be approved by the voters in 2020, before it could take effect.

Nevada’s current minimum wage is $7.25 an hour for employees who are offered health benefits from their employers, or $8.25 an hour without health insurance.

The resolution was heard by the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, which took no immediate action. Another measure that would raise the minimum wage through state statute is also still alive in the Nevada legislature.

Senate Bill 106 would raise Nevada’s minimum wage more quickly, by 75-cents-per hour each year until it reaches $12 an hour without insurance and $11 if insurance is provided.