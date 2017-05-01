McLane’s Maurici To Head National Sales Team

:

Maurici to helm all aspects of the sales organization including mass market retailers, drug stores, club stores and supermarkets.

McLane Co. Inc. has promoted Vito Maurici to senior vice president of sales. In this new role, Maurici will be responsible for all aspects of McLane’s national sales team, with six sales directors reporting directly to him.

Maurici, who joined the company in June of 2016 as vice president of sales for the convenience, military and travel business, will now be responsible for additional trade areas including mass market retailers, drug stores, club stores and supermarkets.

“During his short tenure, Vito has demonstrated strong leadership and a passion for the business. He continuously raises the bar and inspires achievement throughout our organization,” said Tony Frankenberger, president of McLane Grocery. “We are excited to have a dynamic leader of Vito’s caliber who is ready to step up and lead our sales initiatives and further develop our customers,” continued Frankenberger.

Prior to joining McLane, Maurici held the position of senior vice president of sales and distribution at NJOY, vice president of sales for the Southwest for Altria and led trade-marketing efforts at Philip Morris International for the Central Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

“I am honored and humbled to be in this new role at McLane company. This is an exciting time and I look forward to driving sales and profitability for customers and McLane, while working with a talented group of teammates,” said Maurici.