Kwik Trip Introduces E15 Fuel

:

Most of the c-store chain’s 500+ locations are set to offer E15.

Kwik Trip is now offering E15—a biofuel with 15% ethanol—to its fuel offering.

The Wisconsin-based chain of convenience stores has offered E85 for years and now has begun its roll out of E15 in locations across the Midwest, and revealed plans to ultimately expand E15 to most of its 500+ locations.

Joel Hirschboeck, Kwik Trip’s general manager of fuel procurement and marketing, commented on the decision to add E15 to its fuel portfolio: “At Kwik Trip, we pride ourselves on offering consumers a first-class experience at our convenience stores. Part of the value we can provide consumers is through offering them an array of choices at the pump. Adding E15 was an important step for us. It’s a clean-burning, high performing fuel that also delivers savings when drivers pull up to the pump. Providing the best options for consumers is certainly important to us, and E15 fits in very nicely with that goal.”

E15 is approved for any car 2001 and newer—nine out of 10 cars on the road today.

Founded in 1965 in Eau Claire, Wis., Kwik Trip Inc. is one of the largest independently-held convenience store chains in the U.S. Today, Kwik Trip owns and operates over 550 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa and employs over 18,000 people.