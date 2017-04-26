Casey’s General Stores To Provide E15 and E85

:

Demand for higher ethanol blends is at an all-time high across rural America.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. plans to provide higher ethanol blends of E15 and E85 at 17 sites in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas.

E15 is a fuel that contains 15% ethanol and works well for any car 2001 and newer. E85 contains up to 83% ethanol and is a choice for flex-fuel vehicle owners.

The Illinois Corn Marketing Board, Iowa Corn Promotion Board, and Kansas Corn Commission along with Growth Energy are assisting Casey’s with their new program. The retail chain boasts over 1,950 convenience stores across 15 states making it the nation’s 4th largest and its adoption of higher biofuel blends marks a major milestone for renewable fuel availability, especially across rural America where demand for higher ethanol blends is at an all-time high.

“We like the potential that E15 and E85 could bring to Casey’s and are excited to provide our customers with a wide variety of fueling options” said Terry Handley, president and CEO of Casey’s. “We appreciate the assistance Growth Energy, and the farmers funding the corn checkoff in Illinois, Iowa, and Kansas have invested in our E15 and E85 program.”

“We commend Casey’s initiative in expanding their fuel offering to include clean-burning, high-octane, and more affordable biofuel choices,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor, “Each day more and more retailers are embracing higher ethanol blends because today’s 21st century drivers demand 21st century fuel. E15, in particular, offers drivers an exceptional value in addition to tested higher performance and reduced emissions.”

Casey’s joins Family Express, Kum & Go, MAPCO, Minnoco, Murphy USA, Protec Fuels, QuikTrip, RaceTrac, Sheetz and Thorntons in offering their customers expanded fuel choices at the pump. E15 is the most tested fuel in history. The United States Department of Energy, NASCAR and consumers have put it to the test over millions of miles with great results.