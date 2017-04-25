Conagra Brands Acquires Thanasi

:

Previously announced acquisition closes, bringing Duke’s and BIGS into the Conagra Brands’ portfolio.

Conagra Brands Inc. has completed the acquisition of protein-based snacking businesses Thanasi Foods LLC, maker of Duke’s meat snacks, and BIGS LLC, maker of BIGS seeds (collectively, Thanasi).

The definitive agreement to acquire Thanasi was announced on March 16, 2017. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The addition of Duke’s and BIGS is another move to reshape Conagra’s portfolio to be more premium and modern,” said Sean Connolly, president and CEO of Conagra Brands. “We welcome the Thanasi team to Conagra and look forward to working together to grow the brands.”

The Duke’s and BIGS brands will continue operating out of Boulder, Colo.