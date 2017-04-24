Wayne Fueling Systems Heads to The Forecourt Show

:

Wayne set to display latest technology along with local partner, Petroassist.

Wayne Fueling Systems, part of Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) and a global provider of fuel dispensing, payment, automation and control technologies for retail and commercial fuel stations, will be showcasing a range of Wayne’s products and technology services at The Forecourt Show between April 24-26.

The exhibition, which hosts members of the petroleum, liquefied petroleum gas, lubricant equipment and technology industries, offers Wayne and Petroassist a chance to meet UK customers together for the first time since the appointment of Petroassist’s new distribution alliance with Wayne.

In addition to the Wayne Helix fuel dispensers, Wayne will display the Wayne iX Pay secure payment platform. The Wayne iX Pay Secure Payment solution delivers advanced security in addition to investment-protecting flexibility and scalability.

“We are excited to attend the Forecourt Show in Birmingham together with our local partner, Petroassist. With the latest technology from Wayne on display we see this as a great opportunity to meet with customers from across the UK and truly show our continuous commitment to this market” said Sergio Pisano, Wayne regional sales manager in the UK.