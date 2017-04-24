Pump Prices Creep Upward

:

Summer driving demand appears to be on track.

Gas prices have reached an all time high for the year with the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas at $2.42 on April 24, up 13 cents over last month and 29 cents more than this time last year, according to AAA.

AAA reported that with summer demand still a ways away pump prices are likely to continue to increase in the coming weeks. American Petroleum Institute reports show U.S. gasoline deliveries in March were the second highest March deliveries ever recorded, confirming the forecast that demand is on track for the summer.

South Carolina ($2.12) continues to have the least expensive gas, while Hawaii ($3.08) has the most expensive gas.

Oil Market Dynamics

Crude oil ended last week at $50 per barrel, AAA reported. Skepticism continues about whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers would extend their pledge to cut output by 1.8 million bbl by another six months.

Last week EIA reported that gasoline inventory was building across the country, due to higher import levels and blending activity. This is a normal trend to account for the peak summer demand, but the counter-seasonal build is likely pressuring markets and increasing pump prices, AAA noted.