Japanese C-Stores To Offer Faster Checkout Technology

Japan is set to roll out technology that allows an entire basket of items to be scanned at once.

The race is on for superior checkout technology, and Japanese convenience stores may be in the lead.

UPI reported that by 2025 Japan’s major retailers, including Seven-Eleven Japan, will be offering self-checkout computer kiosks where customers can scan an entire basket of items instantly and simultaneously—instead of requiring individual scans for each product.

Radio frequency identification tags are set to be used at Seven-Eleven, FamilyMart and Ministop stores, where they will be in active use in major cities by 2018.

The computer kiosks that scan the ultra-thin RFID tags cost between $9,000 and $18,000, UPI reported.