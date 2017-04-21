Rutter’s Expands Beer Sales to Strasburg Site

:

Beer caves continue to roll out in Rutter’s Convenience Stores.

Rutter’s Strasburg location on Historic Drive, has opened its Beer Cave, making it the eighth Rutter’s location that offers beer.

This Rutter’s was built at the end of 2016 with the Beer Cave already in its plans. The store had the required 30 seats for their customers and the layout of the Beer Cave when it was built. It is the second Rutter’s location and second convenience store in Lancaster County to begin beer sales.

Just like Rutter’s food options, Rutter’s offers their customers an assortment of beers and ciders in a variety of domestic, imported, and craft variations. Rutter’s offers brands like Troegs, Stella Artois, Corona, Redd’s, Coors Lite, Leinenkugel, and an array of other domestic, craft, and premium imports.

Customers are able to select from singles, 6 and 12 packs. Rutter’s Beer Caves are set to a frosty 29 degrees in both the cooler doors and inside the Beer Cave. In compliance with Pennsylvania Law, the hours for customers to purchase items from the Beer Cave are Monday thru Saturday from 7 a.m. until 2 a.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. until 2 a.m.

“We are excited to finally be able to start selling beer at our Strasburg location. As many customers know, this store has been a long time coming for their Beer Cave. We have been asked many times about when the Strasburg Beer Cave would open and we are happy to provide our customers with this level of convenience,” said Derek Gaskins, chief customer officer.