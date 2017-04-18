FPMA Scholarship Deadline Approaches

:

Florida Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association is set to award scholarships.

The Florida Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association (FPMA) scholarship deadline is approaching.

For 36 years, FPMA has granted academic scholarships exclusively to FPMA member company owners, employees and their children to attend college and become successors of the family business or entrepreneurs of their own.

If you fall into this close-knit community and can show achievement in the classroom with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, you are at a great advantage. While most public and private scholarship dollars are open to thousands of eligible high school and college students, FPMA’s support stays within the Florida Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store family. The organization is accepting scholarship applications through May 5, 2017.

FPMA Scholarship Requirements:

To be eligible to receive an FPMA Scholarship, an applicant must be a Florida resident meeting one of following criteria below and enroll in a minimum course load of 12 hours.

owns or is employed by an FPMA member company

is a financial dependent of an owner of an FPMA member company

is a financial dependent of an employee of an FPMA member company

Two (2) FPMA Scholarships will be awarded on the morning of the 2017 Sunshine EXPO, Sunday July, 23 at Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Fla. Winners will be contacted on May 17 by Scholarship Committee Chair, Marc Gomes. The recipients’ hotel accommodations are taken care of by FPMA for the night prior to the award presentation.