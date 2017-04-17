IDDBA 17 To Address Engaging Millennials

:

Learn how to connect with the next generation.

With more generations simultaneously in the workplace than ever before, managing and communicating effectively with each cohort can be challenging at best.

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) added Eric Chester to the speaker lineup at IDDBA 17 to help attendees deal with these challenges.

Chester’s presentation is “Engaging Millennials and Your Emerging Workforce” IDDBA 17 runs June 4-6 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Attracting and retaining Generations X, Y, and Z employees is not as daunting as it seems, once your company has a clear understanding of what the emerging workforce wants in a job or career.

Eric Chester has been the leading voice on engagement, culture, work ethic, and the Millennial mindset since 1998. He’s a workplace retailer and thought-leader and has discovered the top tactics and strategies for companies to succeed. Founder of The Center for Work Ethic Development, Chester has created a work ethic and training curriculum that is taught in schools, colleges, workforce centers, and organizations across the globe. He is the author of six books, the most recent, On Fire at Work: How Great Companies Ignite Passion in Their People without Burning Them Out.

Learn how to ignite passion and drive into your workforce and get the Millennial mindset to connect and understand the upcoming generation.