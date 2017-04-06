7-Eleven Agrees to Buy 1,100-Plus Sunoco Sites

:

The convenience giant will significantly expand its geographic footprint in the Atlantic, Northeast.

7- Eleven Inc., the largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry, is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Sunoco LP. As part of the agreement, 7-Eleven will acquire approximately 1,108 convenience stores located in 18 states.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

“This acquisition supports our growth strategy in key geographic areas including Florida, Mid-Atlantic States, Northeast states, and Central Texas,” said Joe DePinto, president and CEO of 7-Eleven. “It also provides 7-Eleven entry into Houston, the 4th largest city in the United States, and a strong presence in Corpus Christi and across South Texas.

7-Eleven currently has 8,707 stores in the United States and Canada. This acquisition will be one of the retailer’s history, bringing its total number of stores to 9,815 in the U.S. and Canada. Globally, 7-Eleven operates franchises or licenses more than 62,000 stores in 17 countries.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven last year paid $408 million to buy 79 convenience stores in California and Wyoming from CST Brands Inc.

The transaction Sunoco is expected to close in the second half of this year.