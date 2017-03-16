TA-Petro Sponsoring Mid-America Trucking Show

:

TravelCenters of America LLC, (TravelCenters), operator of TA and Petro Stopping Centers branded travel centers is set to be an exhibiting sponsor at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Ky., March 23-35.

Here are some of the fun and exciting events TA and Petro will be hosting and sponsoring in their newly designed booth #19156, at MATS 2017.

FREE Truck Parking and Shuttle Service: The Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium Truck Parking lot has space for drivers to park trucks/RVs for FREE (no hook-ups). There will be FREE shuttles to and from the convention center, food vendors, showers, and portable restrooms. Free Truck Parking and shuttle service was made possible by TA and Petro Stopping Centers. Visit www.truckingshow.com/directions-parking for more information.

Shower Trailer: TA and Petro will be making a splash at MATS as sponsor of the shower trailer located in the FREE truck parking lot. Drivers can schedule a shower at the TA and Petro booth #19156 or at the shower tent in the lot. TA and Petro will provide one FREE souvenir towel and soap with each shower appointment, while supplies last. Showers are FREE for UltraONE Platinum members.

TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network: NEW this year, TA Truck Service will have a wide selection of tires for sale right in the booth! Stop by and learn how they make buying tires easier than ever. All backed by a nationwide warranty.

OnSITE Truck Services: Also NEW this year, TA Truck Service OnSITE truck and technicians will be on-site at MATS located in the FREE truck parking lot, ready and willing to work on rigs. Services the OnSITE technicians will be offering at MATS include tire replacements and repairs, DOT inspections — for 393 appendix G compliance, used truck inspections — an in-depth inspection for lease turn-in or used truck warranty, computer diagnostics and fault code troubleshooting, electrical system testing and starting and charging systems repairs, air system repairs, mud flap maintenance or installation, wheel balancing, and other light repairs.

FREE Samples to Savor: Attendees visiting TA and Petro Stopping Centers booth #19156 will be in for a treat with FREE tastes of our World Blends coffee, the freshest roast on the road. Samples include: Columbia Blend, Extreme Blend, French Vanilla Cappuccino and Cinnabon Cappuccino.

Captain Cool is Here: Visit the coolest cup on the road- live and in person! Take a photo with Captain Cool and learn all about the newest fountain beverage cup.

Be an Instant Winner: Drivers can be instant winners and enter to receive special prize giveaways by the Store group. Prizes include: Blue Parrott B350-XT Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headset, Blue Parrott B450-XT Premium Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headset, Blue Tiger Elite St. Christopher Headset, Rand McNally TND Tablet 70, Rand McNally Dashcam 300, Rand McNally Bluetooth Tracker, Cobra 29 LX Max Smart CB Radio.

Verizon UltraMobile Retailer: Learn how to stay connected anytime, anywhere. TA-Petro will have various Verizon products available for sale right in the booth.

Spin the Wheel: With the spin of the wheel, attendees win prizes and make donations. All proceeds benefit the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF).

