The Importance of Drip Coffee in Convenience Stores

This year is slated to be the breakout year for convenience store foodservice programs. For this, we have to thank the 56% of consumers overall (67% of Millennials and 60% of Gen Zers) who agree that c-stores are just as capable as restaurants of offering fresh-prepared food and beverages. As convenience stores bolster their food offerings and customers take notice, you’ll see more of them in store. With increased foot traffic to look forward to, it’s time to invest in visitors’ favorite hot beverage: drip coffee.

Drip coffee is already a highly sought-after convenience store commodity. Convenience stores continue to out-perform the rest of the foodservice industry on hot-dispensed beverage sales, averaging 55% of dollars to the industry’s 33% (CSP). Pair this with the 64% of Millennials guzzling more regular and specialty coffee beverages from c-stores this year than last year and you’ll see plenty of rewards from expanding your drip coffee offerings (CSP).

But not all convenience store coffee drinkers leave with only their cup of joe. Roughly 70% of hot dispensed beverages are purchased as a meal complement, reports Technomic. As foodservice programs expand and more visitors purchase food, sales from hot beverages like drip coffee will increase as well. Boost profits by gearing food and hot beverage pairings towards younger guests, like the 33% of Millennials who are more willing to try specific items when a pairing is suggested.

While various milks, sweeteners and syrups will attract visitors, especially younger ones, to your drip coffee station, coffee is truly only as good as the machine it is brewed in. According to Keith Herbert from ink! Coffee, “We only buy the best and FETCO® brews the best cup.” The FETCO® EXTRACTOR® brewing technology unlocks the full freshness, aroma and flavor profile of your coffee. Not only does FETCO brew superior coffee, their brewers save you 44%-62% in annual energy costs. High-resolution displays provide efficient navigation to save time and serve more customers faster.