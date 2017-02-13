Wheeler Ridge Petro Stopping Center Opens New Arby’s

:

TA Restaurant Group now operates eight Arby’s locations.

The TA Restaurant Group has opened a new Arby’s and drive-through adjacent to the Petro Stopping Center in Wheeler Ridge located at I-5, Exit 219A/219B (Laval Road W.), in Wheeler Ridge, Calif.

The new Arby’s will serve their delicious variety of meaty sandwiches and crave-able sides such as Curly Fries and Jamocha shakes. The restaurant dining room has seating for 48 people and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The TA Restaurant Group has a portfolio comprising over 44 national and regional brands and includes over 785 restaurants and other food service outlets across the United States.

The Wheeler Ridge Arby’s is the 8th Arby’s restaurant operated by the TA Restaurant Group, and its third in California.

Since opening its first restaurant in 1967, the TA Restaurant Group includes more than 785 quick-service, full service restaurants and other food outlets, including 10 proprietary restaurant brands. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC, which offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada.