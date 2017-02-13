QMart Donates $20,000 to Partnership for Drug-Free Kids

:

Funds to help fund staff hotline, one on one parent coaching and more.

Northwest Petroleum (NWP)’s convenience store, QMart recently donated $20,000 to the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids (PDFK), a national organization that helps families coping with drug abuse by providing counseling support and other invaluable resources on the path to recovery.

QMart organized and hosted an event to honor the work of PDFK and Parent Coach, Linda Vamvas. As a parent coach, Vamvas trained extensively to work with parents who are facing issues with their teen or young adult child. Parents can call the Partnership Helpline at 855-DRUGFREE and speak with trained compassionate social workers.

The event also included a ceremonial presentation of the donation by President and CEO, Fazil Malik. The funds donated by QMart will help enrich and support:

Staffing for national hotline (855-DRUG FREE) to counsel parents seeking support struggling with their son or daughter’s substance use

One-on-one parent coaching on drug-abuse coping

Training for drug abuse professionals to deliver community education

“QMart believes that creating awareness in our collective effort with the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids is imperative given that our largest demographic to frequent QMart convenience stores is the Millennial group. I’m proud to say that QMart stands firmly behind this very relevant cause and our ultimate goal is to unite and fight with knowledge while nurturing the partnership on a long-term basis. Engaging our community is at the core of who we are. Even on the store level, there’s a reason why we call our customers ‘guests’ and it’s because we emphasize service—to both our patrons and the community. So we strive to build real, personal relationships that extend beyond the point of sale,” said Malik.

Hence QMart’s campaign slogan: Working Together to Prevent & Educate developed specifically for the partnership. QMart will also collaborate with PDFK in the digital sphere with thoughtfully crafted marketing campaigns on social media in the coming months.

Next on NWP’s list is a mentorship program, Compass, designed to leverage the expertise of its CEO and other company executives with the ultimate goal of providing tailored, personal guidance to youth looking for inspiration or educational/professional guidance. Compass will serve under-represented groups, students and professionals alike.