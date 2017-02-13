Dollar General Opens for Business in North Dakota

:

Plans to grow its footprint within North Dakota, beginning with six stores by this spring.

Dollar General has entered its 44th state—North Dakota. The dollar store chain celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Hankinson, N.D., on Saturday Feb. 11.

The company is also planning official grand opening celebrations for six additional stores in the state through spring 2017.

“Celebrating today’s grand opening in North Dakota is very exciting for Dollar General,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “This is an important milestone for Dollar General as we expand into our 44th state and build our presence in the upper Midwest. We look forward to serving additional communities with value and convenience as we grow our footprint throughout the state and welcoming new North Dakotan employees to the Dollar General family.”

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Feb. 11, the first 100 adult customers received complimentary Dollar General gift cards and totes filled with product samples.

Dollar General stores offer convenience and value to customers by providing a focused selection of items including food, cleaning supplies, apparel, paper products, health and beauty items, pet needs, home décor and toys from America’s most trusted brands, as well as Dollar General’s private brands. The company further demonstrates its commitment to everyday low prices by pricing more than 80% of items at $5 or less.

Dollar General plans to identify additional areas for new store growth in the state. These stores are scheduled to be supported by items from one of its newest distribution centers in Janesville, Wis.

Dollar General most recently expanded from stores in 40 states to 43 states with the grand opening of stores in Maine, Rhode Island and Oregon in March 2015.