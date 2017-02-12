Mobile Payment Set to Expand

:

IDDBA predicts mobile pay will soon replace physical credit cards at food retail.

What’s in Store 2017 found mobile payment options will soon replace physical credit cards as shoppers’ preferred payment method at supermarkets, as they’re more secure and convenient.

What’s in Store 2017 is the latest edition of the annual trends publication from the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA).

Other findings in the book’s “Technology and Marketing” chapter include:

Thirty-percent of grocery retailers believe store remodeling was the best investment made in the past five years, with 27% saying it will be the best investment in the next five years.

Unmanned grocery stores open 24 hours—which enable shoppers to unlock a door and scan purchases themselves through an app—could be a solution to provide better shopping options in rural areas where individuals must drive long distances to the nearest store.

Shopper concerns about purchasing groceries online include quality and freshness, identical pricing, and shipping and pickup fees.

“Technology is a constant factor and driver of shopper expectations and excitement in all segments of retail, and food retail is no exception,” said Kathryn Pereira, education coordinator, IDDBA. “In addition to the continual growth of e-commerce, we’re seeing such technologies like iBeacons, mobile checkout, and enhanced payment security becoming increasingly common in supermarkets. Adopting these technologies will be an essential step in engaging with the shoppers of today and tomorrow.”

With over 30 years of credible reporting, What’s in Store is an essential resource for dairy, deli, bakery, foodservice, and cheese departments and industries, providing vital data on retail and market trends, growth, and category changes shaping the food industry. What’s in Store is a secondary resource that is developed through both interviews with industry experts and sourcing third-party data and trends.

This year’s edition again features a continuous storyline to improve user efficiency and provide greater clarity for professionals needing to understand today’s retail world. Through five themes, readers gain new insights and learn about marketplace influences. They are:

The Economy & Retail Trends

Channels and Competition

Consumer Lifestyles

Eating Trends

Technology and Marketing

This themed narrative is carried into each of the product chapters: Bakery, Cheese, Dairy, and Deli. The new format, exclusive interview content, and inclusion of key insights, table interpretations, data callouts, and testimonials enable the reader to more efficiently tie back to the broader context and then dig deeper in each of the product sections.

Additionally, What’s in Store 2017 features: redesigned tables; infographics that inform readers why the data matters; key insights; more original expert interviews; and more graphics to illustrate best-in-class examples.