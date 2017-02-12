Kum & Go, Thorntons Join Growth Energy as Associate Members

:

Both convenience store retailers participate in the Prime the Pump program to increase the availability of higher ethanol blends.

Growth Energy announced that two leading fuel retailers, Kum & Go and Thorntons, have joined Growth Energy as associate members.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kum & Go and Thorntons to the Growth Energy team,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. “We have been working with both retailers through the Prime the Pump program to increase the availability of higher ethanol blends, like E15 and E85, across the country. Kum & Go and Thorntons are leaders and innovators within the retail fuel space, and have time and again demonstrated a commitment to expanding consumer choice at the pump, and providing their customers with a first-class experience. We are proud to add them to our membership, and look forward to continuing to drive positive change in the fuel industry together.”

Kum & Go’s Vice President of Fuels, Jim Pirolli, provided reasoning for joining Growth Energy. “We have a strong tradition of implementing sustainability within our business and being at the forefront of innovation. Kum & Go was among the first to introduce 10% ethanol blends, and began including E85 as a fuel option in 1997.

Higher ethanol blends are typically less expensive at the pump, and reduce the number of pollutants in fuel. Having blends like E15 and E85 in our portfolio allows us to offer customers a quality product at a great value. Joining Growth Energy is the next step in continuing to bring the benefits of ethanol to our customers.”

Thornton’s Vice President of Fuel Supply, Jeff Gallic also discussed joining Growth Energy. “Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible fuel options. Higher ethanol blends typically offer lower cost, improved engine performance, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. We will continue to work with Growth Energy to expand access for higher blends to meet our customers’ growing demand.”