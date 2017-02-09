Stripes’ Fresh Opening in Corpus Christi

:

The company’s next-generation location offers a dining area that seats 28 inside and an outdoor patio with seating for 20 more patrons.

Stripes Convenience Stores and Laredo Taco Company continue the rollout of next-generation Stripes stores with the planned opening of its newest store in Corpus Christi, Texas.

This morning, Stripe will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony along with the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce beginning at 10:30 a.m., February 10, at the 601 South Padre Island Dr. location.

The company announced that the entire community is invited to the grand opening celebration. Laredo Taco Company will offer FREE lunch tacos from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. during the grand opening celebration (limit one per guest). The first 200 guests at the grand opening celebration will receive a FREE Stripes refillable mug with any purchase while supplies last.

NEXT GENERATION

The first next-generation Stripes stores opened in October 2016 in Texas, offering a more spacious convenience-store and dining experience. The new store design showcases Laredo Taco Co.’s authentic food offering as a restaurant destination, with indoor and outdoor restaurant seating.

The ribbon cutting will include a special appearance by the Moody High School Mariachi Band and Chase Elliott’s No. 24 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet SS show car. Stripes Stores will also present Moody High School’s Mariachi Band and Dr. M. L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School each with a $1,000 donation check presentation as part of the event.

The new Stripes Store features Laredo Taco Company restaurant, Sunoco Fuel – the official Fuel of NASCAR and features 23 Sunoco branded fuel dispensers which include unleaded, super unleaded and diesel with truck stop.

Inside, the store offers a dining area that seats 28 inside and an outdoor patio with seating for 20 more diners, “the beer super cooler”– a designated cooler for beer/adult beverages set to cool below 32 Degrees Fahrenheit, “pour your own” – a creative space for customers to customize their cool with more than 1.2 billion possible fountain combinations, as well as almost 7,000 square feet of customer conveniences.

Laredo Taco Co. has more than 450 locations in seven states. Stripes operates more than 700 stores.