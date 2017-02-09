Aloha Petroleum Rolling Out Dunkin’ Donuts Across Hawaii

:

Dunkin’ Donuts, which is marking its return to Hawaii this summer near the Honolulu airport, will also be making its way to convenience stores on Oahu, including at the Shell gas station in Kailua and at an Aloha Island Mart on in Waikiki, the Hawaii franchisee for Dunkin’ Donuts told Pacific Business News (PBN).

Dunkin’ Donuts, the Massachusetts-based coffee chain, will come back to Hawaii this summer after more than a 10-year absence from the state as part of a more than $5 million project that broke ground this week near Honolulu International Airport and also involves a Shell gas station, an Aloha Island Mart and an IHOP restaurant, the report said.

Richard Parry, president and CEO of Aloha Petroleum, which has the franchise rights to open up to 15 Dunkin’ Donuts locations in the state, told PBN that he’s also looking to open shops in the Kapahulu area, in Mililani and in Hawaii Kai.

Dunkin’ Donuts also is in negotiations to open a drive-through location like the one near the airport at the Target-anchored Kapolei Commons shopping center in West Oahu, as first reported by PBN.

The Kailua Shell gas station convenience store and the Aloha Island Mart in Waikiki would be the first locations where Dunkin’ Donuts would be located within convenience stores.

Peter Green, director of operations for Dunkin’ Brands, told PBN that the popular donuts-and-coffee chain’s return to Hawaii follows its march towards the West Coast, which included opening some 40 new stores in California.