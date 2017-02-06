Casey’s Moves Ahead With Ohio Expansion

:

The Buckeye State marks the company’s 15th state of operation.

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey’s General Stores is embarking on expanding its freshly minted geographic footprint in Ohio.

According to local new organizations, the publicly traded convenience retailer is committed to additional locations in Ohio chain has more sites under contract in Ohio’s Miami Valley. The Dayton Business Journal recently reported the convenience chain also has locations planned in the communities of New Lebanon, north of Greenville and in Fort Loramie, which is in Shelby County, Ohio.

Casey’s General Stores has been targeting small towns in the Dayton region and now has sites under contract in Tipp City and in Jackson Center, part of last year’s announcement that it was expanding its retail operation into the Buckeye State.

DAYTON DRIVE

Samuel James, Casey’s director of finance, told the publication that the company has locations they are working to buy in Tipp City and Jackson Center. The company overall has 84 sites under contract as of December, according to the business publication.

The company self distributes and is able to expand more aggressively, including entering Ohio for the first time due in part to the company’s new distribution center, which opened in Terre Haute, Ind. The hub is ideally located to support Casey’s plans for growth in the Midwest.

James said the company is also looking to grow through acquiring convenience stores.

“We’re one of the few companies looking to acquire convenience stores in small towns,” James stated.

Ohio will mark the company’s 15th state of operation. Casey’s now operates approximately 1,900 stores.

For the company’s fiscal year 2017, which began last May 1, Casey’s goal has been to build or acquire 77-116 c-stores, replace 35 existing locations and complete 100 major remodels.