Pilot Flying J Celebrates National Pizza Day

:

Free pizza slices during the week of Feb. 6.

In honor of National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, the largest operator of travel centers in North America will treat guests to a promotion worthy of its pizzeria-quality, gourmet pies.

From Feb. 6 through Feb. 12 – the entire week of National Pizza Day – Pilot Flying J is giving guests a free slice of PJ Fresh Pizza redeemable when displaying an online coupon available from the company’s Facebook page at the time of purchase.

Made with only fresh quality ingredients, 100% real mozzarella cheese and a hand-braided crust, PJ Fresh Pizza is “Unexpectedly Awesome.” PJ Fresh Pizzas are baked fresh and available in a variety of recipes so that there’s an option for every pizza-lover. Additionally, special limited-time recipes are often available, such as the Mega Meatball pizza made with mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheeses, meatballs, pepperoni, sliced ham, bacon and pizza sauce.

“We believe we have the best-tasting, highest quality pizza on the interstate, and we invite guests to try the PJ Fresh Pizza for free during the week of National Pizza Day and see if they agree,” said Shannon Johnson vice president of food innovation for Pilot Flying J. “With fresh ingredients and a large variation of toppings, we’re confident guests will become fast fans.”

Additionally, for football fans watching the big game on Feb. 5, Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers will serve as a go-to game day headquarters for pizza and other party needs. From Feb. 2 through Feb. 6, guests who purchase one extra-large pizza for $10.99 in-store will receive a coupon to receive their next extra-large pizza for only $5, valid from Feb. 9 through Feb. 28.

The National Pizza Day promotion at Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers is valid for customers in the U.S. and Canada from 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 6 to 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb. 12.

PJ Fresh Pizza is available at more than 250 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across North America.