Rutter’s and SOAR Support Troops Overseas

:

For 12th year running, Rutter’s helps American troops have a happy Valentine’s Day.

Rutter’s and Support Our American Recruits (SOAR) are teaming up for the 12th year packing Valentine’s Day gift boxes to be shipped to American troops stationed abroad Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2016.

The boxes will be filled with snacks, chewing gum, coffee and magazines donated by suppliers such as Hershey’s, UTZ Snacks, Martin’s Chips, Harrisburg News, S&D Coffee, Wrigley’s and Con-Agra Foods as well as handmade Valentine cards from area school children and senior citizens. Each box will be sent to a local soldier serving overseas.

If you have a loved one deployed overseas, that you would like to receive a gift box, please submit their name and address via email to Becky Bair, executive director of SOAR rabair2@verizon.net. SOAR is taking 50 names from the community on a first-come, first-served basis.

The mission of SOAR (www.supportouramericanrecruits.com) is to support troops serving at home and overseas, honor veterans, and provide a support group for family members of the troops.

“We are proud to partner once again with such a worthy cause, and even more proud of the commitment our supplier partners and team members make to send care packages to our troops overseas,” said Derek Gaskins, Rutter’s chief customer officer.

Over the past decade, Rutter’s has donated over $6 million to support charities in the local communities it serves. Now under the third generation of family leadership, Rutter’s operates 66 convenience stores throughout central Pennsylvania.