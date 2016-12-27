First Coast Energy Divests 13 Sites

:

Daily’s c-stores not among the recently sold locations.

First Coast Energy has divested 13 gas stations and convenience stores in Florida to Northeast Petro Holdings 1 LLC.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based First Coast Energy operates 35 Daily’s stores in Florida. In addition, the company operates and supplies fuel to 200 sites.

None of the properties sold was branded Daily’s, according to a report in the Jacksonville Daily Record. Included among the properties sold were seven Shell stations in Duval, Fla. and one Sunoco-branded station that sold for $14.4 million.

The Jacksonville Daily Record reported that Northeast Petro Holdings is led by Sergio Delmico, who is the manager of MNV Energy LLC, which operates 24 stores in Florida.

First Coast Energy spokeswoman Andrea Kane told the paper the company frequently buys and sells sites and plans to reinvest the funds from the sale in other areas.