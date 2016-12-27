Ask Your Employees These Game-Changing Questions

Employees can help you think outside the box.
by Mel Kleiman, Humetrics
Nearly every game-changing, industry breakthrough was born from the fundamental destruction of well-established beliefs. (Think Uber, Amazon, and Apple.) So, this is a great set of questions to ask yourself as well as your employees…
• What set of beliefs are we holding onto?
• What long-standing, unquestioned assumptions, practices or processes shackle our industry from change?
• If forced to, how would we reinvent our company?
Their answers may surprise you and may help you find new ways to do business.
Read more great employee questions at humetrics.com/blog
Speak Your Mind