Ask Your Employees These Game-Changing Questions

Employees can help you think outside the box.

by Mel Kleiman, Humetrics

Nearly every game-changing, industry breakthrough was born from the fundamental destruction of well-established beliefs. (Think Uber, Amazon, and Apple.) So, this is a great set of questions to ask yourself as well as your employees…

• What set of beliefs are we holding onto?

• What long-standing, unquestioned assumptions, practices or processes shackle our industry from change?

• If forced to, how would we reinvent our company?

Their answers may surprise you and may help you find new ways to do business.

