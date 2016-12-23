OPMCA Approves of Ohio EPA Request To Remove Low RVP Requirement

:

Formal request seeks to eliminate 7.8 psi gasoline in Cincinnati and Dayton.

After years of industry engagement and dialogue on the issue, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA) officially submitted a final request to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) seeking the removal of Low Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) fuel requirements in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas from Ohio’s State Implementation Plan (SIP).

The submission of this request by Ohio EPA is a big step towards the repeal of the requirement for Low RVP fuel in southwestern Ohio.

Over the last several years, OPMCA has voiced its opposition to the requirement for Low Reid Vapor Pressure gasoline, continually questioned the need for special fuel at all, and urged Ohio EPA to explore other control strategies that would derive comparable air emission reductions without penalizing the motoring public or convenience retailers. As a result, Ohio EPA conducted comprehensive analyses and determined that the fuel requirement is no longer warranted in the state to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for ozone, as we long argued.

Ohio EPA reviewed and considered all comments received during the public comment period, and also held a public hearing in Middletown earlier this month regarding the draft request.

Ohio Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association (OPMCA) submitted comments in support of the request, and also attended the public hearing with members Jason Wittekind and Bill Burkhart of Triumph Energy. In its “Response to Comments” document, Ohio EPA thanked OPMCA for our comments and support of the proposed request.

U.S EPA must now approve the request for Ohio to revise its SIP and eliminate the low RVP fuel program. Ohio EPA asked the U.S. EPA to process this request to facilitate the cessation of the low RVP fuel requirements prior to the next fuel season, which begins June 1, 2017.