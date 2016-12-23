Maverik to Host NAG’s Young Executive Organization (YEO) Roundtable

:

The convenience store industry’s exclusive organization for next-generation leaders and up-and-coming decision makers will be held May 24-25 at Maverik’s Base Camp headquarters in Salt Lake City. A team-building Habitat for Humanity project will take place on May 23.



Save the date May 24-25 for the fourth annual YEO Roundtable to be hosted by Maverik Stores at its new state-of-the-art Base Camp in Salt Lake City. In addition to networking and a firsthand tour of Base Camp, Maverik’s test kitchen, training facilities and convenience stores, YEO’s will hear how the chain nurtures its outstanding retail culture, communicates with customers through its industry-leading loyalty program, tackles foodservice, staffing and developing its convenience store operations.

“YEO is extremely proud to be partnering with Maverik to learn more about how a great convenience store chain has created a world-class retail culture,” said John Lofstock, executive director of the National Advisory Group (NAG). “Following up on the successful roundtables we’ve had at Family Express and RaceTrac Petroleum, I’m sure our members will have a wonderful experience that will help them grow personally and professionally.”

As an added bonus, the 2017 YEO Roundtable will feature a team-building exercise by partnering with Habitat for Humanity on a construction project on May 23.

Registration for the 2017 YEO Roundtable and the Habitat for Humanity team-building project will open in early January. If you have any questions, please contact NAG Executive Director John Lofstock at jlofstock@csdecisions.com.

Training Leaders of Tomorrow

The convenience store industry’s young executives and next-generation leaders face unique challenges as they grow their businesses in the competitive convenience store market.

The National Advisory Group’s (NAG) Young Executives Organization (YEO) was formed specifically to addresses these challenges and help the industry’s leaders of tomorrow identify solutions with others in their age group.

NAG is an association driven by convenience store retailers for retailers. It is an organization committed to building profits and relationships for all of our members. NAG is aimed at small to midsize and family-owned convenience chains and the executives that run them.