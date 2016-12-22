Thorntons Updates Refreshing Rewards Program

:

Starting in 2017, Thorntons moves away from tiered rewards and instead rewards based on visits.

Thorntons is updating its Refreshing Rewards guest loyalty program, allowing all Rewards members to begin accessing exclusive offers and savings immediately after swiping their card.

Beginning Jan. 4, 2017, the program will discontinue use of the existing tier-based (Welcome, Premium, VIP) reward structure. Instead, all Refreshing Rewards members with a valid email address will immediately be eligible to receive rewards, including fuel discounts.

“We are evolving our loyalty program to better serve our guests by making every stop more rewarding,” said Kristin Lynch, director of national marketing. “Guests will receive exclusive offers just for being a Refreshing Reward member; the more they visit, the more they will save. Benefits include free stuff, everyday savings on fuel, instant in-store discounts, and much more. “It’s easy! Once a guest signs up for the program with a valid email address, all they need to do is swipe their card, and they will start saving instantly.”

Starting Jan. 4, a valid email address is required for all Refreshing Rewards members, including new and current members. Current members can update their account by visiting http://www.refreshingrewards.com. Guests can also download the Thorntons mobile app, which offers a personalized home screen that shows gas prices at the nearest Thorntons and allows guests to keep track of their rewards.

Other features include a digital loyalty card and user-friendly store finder. Guests can download the app in the App Store or on Google Play.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons currently operates 185 stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.