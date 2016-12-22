Sheetz Offers Free Coffee on Christmas and New Year’s

:

Continues 20+ year tradition of celebrating the holidays with a free coffee giveaway.

C-store customers have one more reason to celebrate this holiday season.

Sheetz is once again celebrating the holidays by offering customers a free cup of freshly-brewed Sheetz coffee on both Christmas Day, from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m., and New Year’s, from 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Guests can walk into any one of Sheetz’s 541 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina and receive a free cup of coffee.

“Offering free coffee during the holidays is our way of saying thank you to the communities we serve,” said Ryan Sheetz, assistant vice president of Brand Strategies. “Sheetz has been giving away free coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s for more than 20 years. It is the perfect opportunity for us to show our appreciation to our loyal customers, and to celebrate the holidays with them.”

All Sheetz locations are open 24/7/365 to ensure customers can always get what they want, how they want it and when they want it. That commitment includes Christmas and New Year’s and every other day of the year. Sheetz invites customers to stop by this holiday season and enjoy a cup of coffee on them on Christmas and New Year’s.