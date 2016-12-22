Liquor Stores Challenge C-Store Alcohol Sales In Oklahoma

:

New law gives Oklahoma c-stores and grocery stores the ability to sell wine and beer in 2018, but liquor stores argue the law would put them out of business.

After new voter-approved guidelines expanded wine and beer sales in the state of Oklahoma to grocery and convenience stores, liquor stores are challenging the constitutionality of the regulations.

According to the Oklahoman, The Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma has filed a lawsuit to challenge State Question 792, which was the ballot measure that legalizes wine sales in grocery stores, and is set to go into effect in 2018.

The liquor store owners claim that SQ 792 is unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees equal protection for all under the law. While SQ 792 allows grocery and convenience stores to operate an unlimited number of locations that can sell wine and beer, the measure limits liquor stores to just two locations, Bryan Kerr, president of the Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma told The Oklahoman. In other words, many stores would no longer be able to compete with large grocery store chains.