Kum & Go Opens First Colorado Springs Marketplace

:

First 99 c-store customers get a coupon for a 99-cent whole pizza.

Kum & Go is introducing its 6,200+-square-foot marketplace store in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The new location is located at 2422 Research Parkway and will open its doors at 6 a.m. on Thursday Dec. 22. The new location marks the first store in Colorado Springs built with the new Marketplace store design, which features a variety of unique offerings. To encourage customers to try out those offerings, the first 99 customers to arrive on Thursday morning receive a coupon for a 99-cent whole pizza.

The centerpiece of the store is an expanded and open food preparation area that customers can see from the moment they enter.

Other location features include:

Elevated food experience with Kum & Go’s “Go Fresh Market”

Open kitchen layout, clear aisles and easy-to-navigate zones

Seating inside with heated patio seating outside

Complimentary Wi-Fi and charging stations for customers

Designed for LEED-certified status, using energy efficient and sustainable design practices

A customized Ampersand sculpture that celebrates Colorado Springs (photo attached)

“This new footprint represents everything that Kum & Go strives to be for our associates and for our customers,” said Kum & Go President and CEO Kyle Krause. “This is the evolution of our brand promise and business approach. Now customers can truly experience the “more” that we provide.”

The store will be open 24 hours a day. Kum & Go operates 12 stores in Colorado Springs, and 55 in the state of Colorado. Future locations of this new layout are planned for 2016 in Colorado, Missouri and Iowa.