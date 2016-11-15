BP Introduces “Miles” Personality Pump

:

Chicago and New York City gas customers are introduced to technologically-advanced pumps, with interactive features to make filling up more fun.

BP is set to change the way gas customers view the experience of filling up their tanks. BP is debuting new, highly-interactive fuel pumps at a few sites around New York City and Chicago to make filling up a more enjoyable experience.

Named “Miles,” the new BP Personality Pump uses a proprietary interactive technology to audibly greet consumers and initiate the fueling experience. While filling up, consumers can select music on Pandora, record a video e-card to share on social media sites or play music trivia. Miles processes responses in real-time through a touchscreen tablet and guides consumers through a wide array of entertainment options.

“The BP Personality Pump is one of the biggest innovations at U.S. retail fueling stations in many years,” said Donna Sanker, chief marketing officer of BP Fuels North America. “We believe this technology could change the way people think about the typical fill-up and give consumers another reason to visit our stations.”

After pumping gas with Miles, drivers will be able to send themselves a text message with content created at the pump, a link to the Pandora station they chose and a special return offer.

Miles’ features were developed through a partnership with The Onion and Pandora.

BP will test the new pump technology for three months starting Nov. 15, 2016, at stations in the Chicago and New York City metro areas. BP will determine whether to make Miles available elsewhere following the pilot program and based on consumer response.